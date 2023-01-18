Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV while walking on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a woman who was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on the freeway in Monroe County last week has been identified.

At around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 11, a woman walking on northbound I-75 near mile marker eight was fatally struck by an SUV traveling in the same direction. One week after the incident, Michigan State Police have identified the woman killed as Paula Quarterman, a 41-year-old Warren resident, based on her fingerprints.

It is unclear why the woman, whose identity was not known at the time of the crash, was in Monroe County or walking on the freeway, police said. She reportedly has no known acquaintances in the area where she was found.

Police said they do not believe speed, careless driving, drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal pedestrian crash. It is unknown if the driver involved in the crash is cooperating with authorities, but police have not reported that they’re looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MSP Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.