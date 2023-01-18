Southfield police want help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Police want help identifying a suspect involved an armed robbery in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police want help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Southfield.

The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 16), 2022, at 3:07 p.m. inside the Sunoco Gas Station in the 21900 block of West 9 Mile Road in Southfield.

The alleged suspect entered the store with an apparent black semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

The alleged suspect is described as African American male with dark complexion in his late teens/early 20s, standing about 5′5″ to 5′8″, thin build, short hair, no facial hair, wearing gold-rimmed glasses with dark lenses, a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and gray gym shoes.

The suspect fled the location with approximately $130 in cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, reference complaint number 22-31551, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.