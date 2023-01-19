33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit

DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago.

The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified.

She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and weighed only four pounds.

Few details are available in this case. A cause of death was not shared.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.