Farmington Hills police warn pet owners to watch out for marshmallows stuck with tack nails, fishing hooks

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – An investigation is underway after Farmington Hills residents reported finding marshmallows with tack nails or fishing hooks in them in front yards of homes.

The marshmallows have been found in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane. That’s in the area of 14 Mile Road and Farmington Road.

Police believe someone placed the marshmallows on the ground to harm pets or wildlife. There have been no reports of injuries from the marshmallows but police want pet owners to be cautious.

Here are where the marshmallows were found and when they were reported to police:

Reported in May 2022 and found in the 30000 block of Hunters Whip Lane

Reported in December 2022 and found in the 33000 block of Heritage Hills Drive

Reported on Jan. 15, 2023 , and found in the 34000 block of Glouster Circle

Reported on Jan. 18, 2023, and found at the intersection of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane

Police want residents to pay close attention to their pets when walking them and protect them from eating tainted marshmallows.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.