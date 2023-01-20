Detroit police seek suspect linked to double shooting, leaving 1 dead on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to a double shooting that left one person dead on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 25) at 1:35 p.m. in the 12700 block of Fenkell Avenue when the suspect walked up and fired shots into a Chevy pick-up truck, killing a 26-year-old man and injuring a 25-year-old woman.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black ‘Chevy’ emblem on the front of it.

The armed male suspect was last seen wearing a black coat, pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.