1 killed after car rolls over into ditch off of I-96 in Farmington Hills

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – One is dead after a rollover car crash on I-96 in Farmington Hills early Saturday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a driver was heading westbound on I-96 near Drake Road around 1:50 a.m. The car ran off the road and rolled over into a ditch.

MSP tweeted that the driver was ejected during the crash.

Troopers administered CPR on the victim before EMS came and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police did not confirm any information about the victim’s identity.

