Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault at liquor store on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that took place at a liquor store on the city’s east side.
According to a tweet from the Detroit police, a suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the city’s east side.
Officials say the incident happened in the parking lot of a liquor store located on the 9900 block of Gratiot Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.
