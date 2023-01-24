Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say

A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month and throwing an unauthorized house party with minors.

Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used Airbnb to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.

What police say caused fiery crash that killed 1, injured 6, including 3 officers, in Detroit

Police have revealed more details about what caused a crash that left one person dead and injured six others -- including three officers -- in Detroit over the weekend.

Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner

A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials.

Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs

The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said.

