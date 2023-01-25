Bodycam footage shows Sterling Heights sergeant saving a choking baby

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights sergeant saved a 1-year-old who was choking and couldn’t breathe.

A report was made at 2 p.m. on Jan. 17 of a choking baby who could not breathe. Sergeant Anthony Roeske was the first to arrive at the household.

According to a news release, Roeske rushed by the family, took the baby in his arms, and performed back thrusts to clear the baby’s airway. When performing the back thrusts, the 1-year-old coughed up an obstruction and began to cry.

Afterward, the baby was turned over to Sterling Heights Fire Department for proper treatment.

The family wishes to remain anonymous.

Watch the video in the player above of the bodycam footage.