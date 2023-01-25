Detroit man charged with assault after pointing gun at officers on city’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with assault by Prosecutor Kym Worthy for pointing his gun at officers inside a gas station on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 16) at 7:40 a.m. in the 22640 block of West 8 Mile Road when officers were called due to the man having a gun.

Read: 1 person shot by Detroit police on city’s west side, officials say

Billie T. Hill, 30, had locked himself inside the gas station before police arrived at the gas station, and when they arrived, it is alleged that he aimed his gun at the officers who shot him.

Police say after Hill was hit, he grabbed his gun again, causing officers to fire another shot to disarm the 30-year-old man.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported Hill to a local hospital for treatment.

Hill has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned at the 36th District Court and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m., and his probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8:30 a.m. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 8:45 a.m.

Previous coverage: