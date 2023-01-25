33º

‘I dropped to my knees in tears’: Michigan man buys $1.1 million lottery ticket at gas station

Ogemaw County man bought ticket while grabbing morning coffee

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The winning Lotto 47 ticket from the Dec. 24, 2022, drawing. (Michigan Lottery)

ROSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man said he dropped to his knees in tears after winning a $1.15 million lottery jackpot with a ticket he bought at a gas station while picking up his morning coffee.

The 62-year-old Ogemaw County man bought a Lotto 47 ticket at the BP gas station at 619 South Bennett Street in Rose City. His numbers matched those from the Dec. 24 drawing: 17-18-19-32-36-46.

“I always purchase a Lotto 47 ticket when I stop at the gas station in the morning to get coffee,” he said. “I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket, and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket.

“I pulled the ticket out of my wallet and had her scan it. When a message came up saying to file a claim at the lottery office, the clerk’s face lit up and she handed me a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears. I feel so incredibly blessed.”

The man claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and chose to remain anonymous.

He plans to pay bills, complete home renovations, and invest the money.

