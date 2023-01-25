‘I dropped to my knees in tears’: Michigan man buys $1.1 million lottery ticket at gas station

ROSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man said he dropped to his knees in tears after winning a $1.15 million lottery jackpot with a ticket he bought at a gas station while picking up his morning coffee.

The 62-year-old Ogemaw County man bought a Lotto 47 ticket at the BP gas station at 619 South Bennett Street in Rose City. His numbers matched those from the Dec. 24 drawing: 17-18-19-32-36-46.

“I always purchase a Lotto 47 ticket when I stop at the gas station in the morning to get coffee,” he said. “I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket, and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket.

“I pulled the ticket out of my wallet and had her scan it. When a message came up saying to file a claim at the lottery office, the clerk’s face lit up and she handed me a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears. I feel so incredibly blessed.”

The man claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and chose to remain anonymous.

He plans to pay bills, complete home renovations, and invest the money.