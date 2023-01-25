Morning 4: Gov. to announce pre-K plan for all 4-year-olds in Michigan during State of State speech -- and more news

FILE- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the crowd during inauguration ceremonies on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Michigan Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan during her State of the State speech Wednesday to provide prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan in an attempt to help families with rising costs.

The plan, which Whitmer has pushed since she first ran for governor in 2018, could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades.

Live tonight: You can watch our coverage of the State of the State speech live starting at 6:30 p.m. right here.

How Warren nail salon owner, dual citizen from Dearborn Heights smuggled man into US, per feds

The owner of a Warren nail salon and a dual citizen from Dearborn Heights used a pontoon boat and a closed restaurant at the end of a desolate street to smuggle a Vietnamese man into the United States, according to officials.

14 bundles of heroin, 12-gauge shotgun found during drugged driving arrest in Berkley

A 12-gauge shotgun and 14 bundles of heroin were found while officials in Berkley investigated a driver for being under the influence of drugs, they said.

2 face murder charges 25 years after unidentified man found decapitated in Lenawee County

Two Ohio men are facing murder charges in the death of a man found decapitated in Lenawee County 25 years ago. The victim still hasn’t been identified.

