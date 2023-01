Detroit mayor wants residents to know that help is available this tax season.

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a message for you as you may be owed big money.

The City of Detroit offers no-cost expert tax preparation, but thousands don’t take advantage of this opportunity.

It’s money out there that could be waiting for you, says Lawrence Hargrave.

Hargrave knows all about it. He took advantage of the free program to get his taxes done.

Call 211 or visit getthetaxfacts.org to learn more.