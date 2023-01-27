Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Marie Washington was last seen by her father at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) when he dropped her off at school in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit.

When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.

Washington was last seen wearing a tan puffy jacket, purple shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Marie Washington Details Age 13 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 137 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage