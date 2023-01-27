31º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Marie Washington last seen on Jan. 24

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Girl, Missing Teenager, Missing Teen
Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Marie Washington was last seen by her father at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) when he dropped her off at school in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit.

When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.

Washington was last seen wearing a tan puffy jacket, purple shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Marie WashingtonDetails
Age13
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight137 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter