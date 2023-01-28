Deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols sparked protest across US after video released to public

DETROIT – Just as the City of Memphis released the video showing Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating at the hands of police, protesters gathered in Downtown Detroit to call for justice.

A couple of dozen demonstrators held signs and chanted.

One of the organizers told Local 4 they chose to hold the demonstration at the same time as the video’s release.

Read: A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death

“It’s hard for the community to see things like that, especially on a regular basis,” said Mitchell Bonga with Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Bonga said he would watch the footage, but he focused on the demonstration at the time.

Read: Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols’ beating

“We already know how brutal it’s going to be and wanted the community to get together and speak up against police brutality everywhere, whether it’s here in Detroit or there,” Bonga said.

Other demonstrators said the video was too traumatizing to watch.

Local police department’s shared their reaction Friday (Jan. 27) night as the footage was released.

A statement from Chief of Police James E. White: pic.twitter.com/BQ1sfkbCjY — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) January 28, 2023

“The Detroit Police Department is aware of the pending video release of Tyre Nichols. We anticipate that what will be depicted in this video will invoke a variety of emotions. We remain firmly committed to the protection and service to our community, residents and visitors alike. We stand with our community and operate with the highest level of transparency.” Detroit Police Department