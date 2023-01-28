Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old killed

A 5-year-old was killed in Detroit on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement.

The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.

Got snow? Here are some tips as you navigate through a Michigan winter

While the weather outside might be frightful, planning ahead during the winter months isn’t always delightful.

ClickOnDetroit wants to give you the most updated and accurate information when it comes to navigating through the winter months of Michigan.

Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

A mobile app for migrants to seek asylum in the United States has been overwhelmed since it was introduced this month in one of several major changes to the government’s response to unprecedented migration flows.

What latest minimum wage ruling means for Michigan

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned an order from a lower court that would have allowed the state’s minimum wage to increase even more this year than it already has.

