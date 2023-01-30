2 Black quarterbacks to start in Super Bowl for first time in NFL history

For the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks are playing in the Super Bowl. Here is why that matters.

Journalists tend to talk about every big “first” -- the first Black president, Barack Obama, the first Black woman seated on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman elected to the Michigan Supreme Court, Kyra Harris Bolden, the first publicly gay United States cabinet member, Pete Buttigeig as the Secretary of Transportation, the first Black female astronaut to travel into space, Dr. Mae Jemison, the list goes on and on.

Additionally, we talk about the big firsts of Native Americans, Hispanics, Jewish people, Ukrainian born and more. The question becomes, when will we stop talking about firsts?

The answer? When there are no more to be talked about. Milestones and breaking barriers are worth talking about and celebrating.

That’s why today we are talking about the first time in NFL history two Black quarterbacks will be making the calls in the Super Bowl.

When you understand the history of why it’s a big deal, you’ll understand why it needs to be talked about.

