2 tased, 6 students detained during fight at Southfield A&T High School

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A fight involving several students at Southfield A&T High School resulted in two students being tased and six students detained.

According to Southfield police, security personnel and SROs were called to the cafeteria on Feb. 1 at 1:15 p.m. due to an active fight involving several students.

As SROs and security personnel were in the process of gaining control of the fight, two students were tased.

Police say that a total of six students were detained and then transported to the Southfield police department. The students involved will be released into the custody of their guardians.

Southfield police say that only one student sustained an injury. This situation has been submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Officer for the charges these students may face.

This fight is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500.