Dexter High School student found safe after fears teen had been lured away from family

DEXTER, Mich. – A missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student has been found safe after fears that they had been groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from family.

Washtenaw County deputies said the student “intentionally avoided” family members who tried to pick them up from school on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Officials believed there had been “a pattern of social media/internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure (the student) away from family.”

The student was found safe after deputies publicized the missing person’s case.

“Thank you to all of those who shared the post, spread the word, and submitted tips,” a post from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said. “A very special thank you to our law enforcement partners at the FBI for locating (the student).”