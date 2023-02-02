Man allegedly tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading police on wild chase

Police say a man may have tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading officials on a wild chase in St. Clair County.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Feb. 1) just after 12 a.m. as Central Dispatch aired a “Be on the lookout” from Sanilac County for a dark-colored sedan resembling an Impala.

The driver, who fled from deputies that were investigating a stalking complaint, was last seen heading southbound M-25 near Lexington when a St. Clair County deputy saw the black Impala approaching at a high rate on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township, which ultimately led to the pursuit.

The driver ignored police lights and sirens while approaching the Blue Water Bridge.

While fleeing, the driver went through an empty toll lane, proceeded toward the bridge, turned around, and exited westbound back into the United States.

The man continued westbound in the eastbound lanes on the freeway before entering eastbound I-94.

The pursuit continued to Pine Grove Avenue as multiple police cars were involved.

After driving over some stop sticks, the Impala operated on one tire and three rims before colliding with a patrol car, causing him to lose control and crash into a snowbank.

The man is being held at St. Clair County Jail and is being charged with fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence.

Police say while investigating the incident, and they think they may have stopped a possible abduction attempt in Sanilac County.

Officials believe multiple parties may have been involved, and they believe the man may be a flight risk looking to flee the state and possibly the country.