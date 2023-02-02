Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family

DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from her family.

Washtenaw County deputies are searching for Ea Kuhr, who “intentionally avoided” family members when they tried to pick her up from school on Wednesday (Feb. 1), according to authorities.

Police think Kuhr left of her own free will and went to meet an unknown person.

Deputies believe there has been “a pattern of social media/internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure Ea away from family.”

She was last seen leaving the high school and walking toward Shield Road. She was wearing light gray sweat pants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes, and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.