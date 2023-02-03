12º

Clinton Township woman sentenced to jail after embezzling money from senior care facility residents

Tina Coleman will serve jail time, be placed on probation and will have to pay restitution

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township woman convicted of embezzling money from residents of a senior care facility was sentenced on Thursday.

Tina Coleman, 47, was sentenced to six months in Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the 6 in custody) and she will have to pay $73,521.68 in restitution after she is released from jail.

She was convicted of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $20,000. Coleman worked as the business office manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton Township, according to officials.

“Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime.”

Officials said the center conducted an audit in September 2021 and found 65 unauthorized checks were written to five unknown individuals between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021. Coleman wrote the checks and had individuals cash them for her.

Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money from them. The funds were placed in a trust for residents of the facility.

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD) investigated the case.

