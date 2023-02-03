Morning 4: How your usual sleep position is affecting your health -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How do you sleep at night? Here’s how your sleep position affects your health

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, often in the same position for hours at a time. So, it should come as no surprise that the position you are in can have an impact on your health.

When we’re young we move much more in our sleep. As we get older we move less and often begin to show a preferred position while sleeping. In some cases that preferred position may be related to something obvious.

If you have a shoulder problem, for example, you might position yourself unconsciously to relieve any discomfort. Sometimes your choice of sleep position may be less obvious.

Forensics enter Highland Park apartment where missing rappers’ believed bodies found

Officials were on the scene for hours, scouring the area after discovering three bodies inside the basement of an abandoned apartment building.

Police sources told Local 4 that they believe they are the bodies of three missing rappers last seen 11 days ago after their show was canceled at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side. On the night of Thursday (Feb. 2), police believe they found the rappers’ bodies at an apartment building on McNichols Road, west of Woodward Avenue.

🔒Is Netflix really worth it if you’re not sharing passwords?

ClickOnDetroit’s Kayla Clarke reports: Netflix “accidentally” posted guidelines for bringing password sharing to an end earlier this week and people were not happy about it.

They released a help center article that detailed exactly how it was going to stop password sharing. I’m sure it was an accident, Netflix. The article has since been removed and Netflix said it was only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Will you continue using Netflix?

38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash.

