Increasing clouds, higher temps before rain chances next week in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – After plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures sticking around for the first half of the weekend, we’re going to bring more cloud cover in the forecast overnight and into the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Increasing clouds can be expected as we head throughout the evening with skies mostly cloudy overnight.

The breezy winds will be sticking around as well thanks to a southwesterly wind with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s early but rise into the 30s after midnight tonight and early on Sunday morning.

With a weak cold front moving through on Sunday, we’re going to keep the cloud cover in the forecast for the majority of the day.

We may see just a little bit of sunshine, but more clouds than sunshine will be the rule throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon with continued breezy winds gusting as high as 25 MPH.

Behind that cold front for the first part of next week on Monday, we will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast. The breezy winds will also be sticking around as we head throughout the beginning of next week.

High temperatures are just a few degrees cooler only making it into the middle 30s by Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the majority of next week, we’ve got two chances for rain on the way -- one in the early portions of the week, then the other one in the latter portions of the week.

Expect the clouds to increase overnight Monday night and early on Tuesday morning with rain showers moving in as we head throughout the day on Tuesday.

It’s also going to bring significantly warmer temperatures. We will go well above average starting on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

We bring some drier weather briefly into the forecast heading into the middle of next week for Wednesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Another chance of rain moves into the region as we work throughout Thursday, and into the end of next week on Friday.

A southerly flow will continue to warm us up by Thursday afternoon despite the rain showers. High temperatures heading for the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

As colder air begins to move into the region, we will see that rain change over to possibly a little bit of a rain/snow mix by late Friday night. High temperatures heading for right around 40° by Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead into the first part of next weekend, we will keep some dry weather in the forecast. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for next Saturday, colder temperatures moving in, but we are still above average with high temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.