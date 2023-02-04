WATCH: Polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo frolics in snow

Laerke the polar bear cub playing in the snow, photo/video courtesy of:

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Some are certainly taking advantage of recent snowfall -- check out this polar bear cub at The Detroit Zoo!

This is Laerke, a polar bear cub born on Nov. 17, 2020.

According to the zoo, she lives in a separate habitat from her sister and mother because of a medical emergency that took place two days after her birth. She was away too long for treatment, so returning her to the other polar bears was not an option.

But that’s not stopping her from enjoying the snow!

Watch this video of Laerke playing in the snow:

Laerke the polar bear at Detroit Zoo; Video courtesy of The Detroit Zoo / Patti Truesdell

The Detroit Zoo is open all winter long from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.