Neighbors mourn as Shelby Township police investigate ‘suspicious’ homicide

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Neighbors in a Shelby Township subdivision said they were stunned to learn two people in their neighborhood are dead, and that police have deemed it “suspicious.”

Shelby Township police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were found dead and that this is a homicide situation.

Officials said the investigation stems from a discovery made at 6:35 p.m. Friday (Feb. 3) in the 5200 block of Mesa Drive, near the intersection of 26 Mile and Mound roads.

“Something like that could happen anywhere, I guess. Even if you feel safe at home, you might not be; it’s just terrible,” said neighbor Justin Grant.

Neighbors say their hearts go out to the victim’s family and hope loved ones can heal from this tragic loss.

“I can’t believe something like this happened here,” said neighbor Mary Brady.

Police say that they believe there is no threat to the public.

