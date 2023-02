SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township police have launched an investigation into deaths they’ve deemed to be “suspicious.”

Officials said the investigation stems from a discovery that was made at 6:35 p.m. Friday (Feb. 3) in the 5200 block of Mesa Drive, which is near the intersection of 26 Mile and Mound roads.

Police confirmed Monday morning that they are looking into the suspicious deaths.

There is not believed to be any threat to the public.

No additional information has been revealed.