44º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old boy

Maurice McDonald last seen on Feb. 7

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Teenager, Missing Teen, Missing Boy
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Maurice McDonald was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 19400 block of Heyden Street in Detroit.

He left his home without permission and failed to return home.

McDonald was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, and carrying a black back pack with reflective stripes.

According to his father, he has a learning disability.

Maurice McDonaldDetails
Age15
Height5′5″
HairBlack hair
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter