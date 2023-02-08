Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Maurice McDonald was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 19400 block of Heyden Street in Detroit.

He left his home without permission and failed to return home.

McDonald was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, and carrying a black back pack with reflective stripes.

According to his father, he has a learning disability.

Maurice McDonald Details Age 15 Height 5′5″ Hair Black hair Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage