Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Maurice McDonald was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 19400 block of Heyden Street in Detroit.
He left his home without permission and failed to return home.
McDonald was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, and carrying a black back pack with reflective stripes.
According to his father, he has a learning disability.
|Maurice McDonald
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Black hair
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.