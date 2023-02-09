2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.

Officials said a man in his 60s was leaving the gas station in a 2015 Honda Accord when two men in their 30s approached him, at least one armed with a pistol.

The men tried to carjack him, sparking a physical fight, according to authorities.

Police said the owner of the car stabbed both of the would-be thieves, and then one of them shot him.

The car owner is in critical condition.

One of the would-be carjackers is in critical condition, and the other is in serious condition.