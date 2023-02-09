Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about an 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Renee Franklin left her residence without permission Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 3000 block of W. Buena Vista Street in Detroit and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, and blue sweatpants.

According to her mother, she suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Renee Franklin Details Age 17 Height 5′7″ Hair Black braided with beads Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

