Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

Renee Franklin last seen on Feb. 7

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about an 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Renee Franklin left her residence without permission Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 3000 block of W. Buena Vista Street in Detroit and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, and blue sweatpants.

According to her mother, she suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Renee FranklinDetails
Age17
Height5′7″
HairBlack braided with beads
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

