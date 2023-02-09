Morning 4: Why Michigan is made of mostly townships, unlike most states -- and other news

Farmer, J. & V. Balch And S. Stiles. (1826) Map of the surveyed part of the territory of Michigan on a scale of 8 miles to an inch.

Why does Michigan have so many townships?

If the human body is mostly water, Michigan is mostly townships. In fact, the majority of Michigan residents live in a township.

Townships are the lifeblood of the state’s geographic makeup, and if you go to many other states, you’ll find they have none. In fact, most states have zero. But why? If townships are so great, why aren’t they more prevalent?

So why townships? And why Michigan?

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said.

Endangered Michigan teen who went missing in 2021 found in Port Huron

An endangered Michigan teenager who went missing in 2021 has been located, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit. She was 14 years old when she went missing.

National Pizza Day 2023: Our top picks in Metro Detroit

It’s National Pizza Day! Members of Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit are sharing the best pizza joints in the Metro Detroit area.

