Morning 4: Why Michigan is made of mostly townships, unlike most states -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Why does Michigan have so many townships?
If the human body is mostly water, Michigan is mostly townships. In fact, the majority of Michigan residents live in a township.
Townships are the lifeblood of the state’s geographic makeup, and if you go to many other states, you’ll find they have none. In fact, most states have zero. But why? If townships are so great, why aren’t they more prevalent?
So why townships? And why Michigan?
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said.
Endangered Michigan teen who went missing in 2021 found in Port Huron
An endangered Michigan teenager who went missing in 2021 has been located, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit. She was 14 years old when she went missing.
National Pizza Day 2023: Our top picks in Metro Detroit
It’s National Pizza Day! Members of Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit are sharing the best pizza joints in the Metro Detroit area.