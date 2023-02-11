Police investigate Detroit shooting that left 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit early Saturday morning.

According to Detroit police, an unknown suspect in a vehicle pulled up to a car on Heyden Street at 2:40 a.m. and shot at three men who were in another car.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found that the three men in the car were all struck during the shooting leaving one of them, a 24-year-old, dead and the two others in critical condition.

There is currently no other information about this situation at the time.