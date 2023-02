Snowboarding fans can see their favorite famous snowboarders this weekend in Detroit.

Sponsored by Red Bull Heavy Metal, Hart Plaza will host a snowboarding contest Saturday afternoon, bringing in some of the best snowboarding rail riders.

The event will start at 2 p.m. and 40 snowboarders are expected to participate in the competition.

The contest is free and open to the public.

