Watch: Police share update on Michigan State University mass shooting investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University police held a news conference Thursday morning to provide an update on their investigation into Monday night’s fatal mass shooting.

Authorities shared more details about two shootings that killed three students and injured five more on campus on Monday, Feb. 13.

That night, a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building. After a three hour-long search, police located the gunman -- identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae -- at an off-campus location in Lansing. The man killed himself at that scene.

Police were trying to determine a motive for the shootings, and didn’t have any concrete answers earlier in the week. A note was found on McRae after he died, which reportedly contained threats to several other locations, including schools in New Jersey. The note also reportedly indicated that McRae was the leader of a group that intended to carry out shootings across the Lansing area.

The effects of Monday night’s shootings have only just begun to take hold in the Michigan State community, and in communities around the state. Memorials have been erected across the East Lansing campus, and vigils are being held on the campus of several schools and colleges to remember those killed on Monday.

Three students were killed in the shooting: Brian Fraser, of Grosse Pointe; Alexandria Verner, of Clawson; and Arielle Anderson, of Harper Woods. Five other students remained hospitalized in critical condition in Lansing as of Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that the names of the five individuals critically injured would not be released out of respect for the families. One family has come forward, though: the family of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, an MSU junior studying hospitality business.

Her family, which reportedly lives in South Florida, said the young woman’s road to recovery will be a long one.

