Morning 4: Most of Michigan State victims shot while in class at Berkey Hall -- and other news

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 14: Candles burn outside of Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened at two locations on the campus last night, killing three students and injuring several others before taking his own life. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan State professor ‘haunted’ after shooter opens fire in his classroom

A Michigan State University professor says he was teaching inside Berkey Hall Monday night when a gunman opened fire in his classroom, shooting at least seven students. Two of those students were killed.

Starting at about 8:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, a gunman fired shots at students at two on-campus buildings: Berkey Hall, an academic building, and the MSU Union. Assistant Professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz says he was teaching in Berkey Hall when the gunman appeared in his doorway and fired several of rounds at his students.

See his story here.

2 drivers, 1 passenger hurt in early morning crash at Huron Township intersection

Two drivers and a passenger were injured early Thursday morning in a crash at a Huron Township intersection, police said. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. Thursday in the area of Sibley and Inkster roads.

See more here.

Michigan State shootings: Update on injured students, 2 guns, note, contact with shooter, more

Officials provided a comprehensive update on the Michigan State mass shooting investigation on Thursday morning, discussing the condition of injured students, the weapons and note found on the shooter, what happened at the scene where he killed himself, the search at his house, and much more.

Here’s what we learned.

Man accused in hit-and-run crash after stealing $200 from White Castle in Ferndale

A man is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash moments after he stole $200 from a White Castle restaurant in Ferndale, police said.

Read more here.