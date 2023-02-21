Arrest leads to recovery of $41K in stolen items, including several illegal guns in Birmingham

An arrest by the Birmingham Police Department has led officers to recover $41,000 in stolen items, including several illegal guns in Downtown Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – An arrest by the Birmingham Police Department has led officers to recover $41,000 in stolen items, including several illegal guns in Downtown Birmingham.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Feb. 12) when officers were dispatched to lululemon in Downtown Birmingham when they arrested a man for retail fraud.

David Malik Roberts, 27, was charged and later arraigned on felony retail fraud first-degree, felony identity theft, and resisting and obstructing police.

Birmingham police determined the 27-year-old was part of a more significant organized retail crime (ORC) team, committing numerous retail frauds throughout Michigan totaling over $140,000.

On Friday (Feb. 17), Birmingham police were notified that people linked to the same ORC crew had committed another retail fraud at a Detroit lululemon store, stealing $6,000 in merchandise.

Officials say the crew drove to a business in Detroit and unloaded the clothing.

A search warrant was obtained for the business and conducted surveillance in conjunction with the Troy Special Investigation, a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of officers from police departments in Troy, Auburn Hills, Royal Oak, Bloomfield, and Birmingham.

The multi-jurisdictional task force executed the search warrant where they located numerous stolen items, including 17 clothing articles from the Birmingham lululemon store and a total value of clothing over $41,000. They also recovered several illegal guns and stolen appliances from various jurisdictions.