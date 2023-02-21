33º

Here’s how DTE crews are preparing for the impending winter storm in Metro Detroit

DTE says they have to be ready for all scenarios

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Ahead of the winter storm, DTE says it's ready for what's coming over the next 48 hours. Crews are coming in from other states on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to help with potential outages as they prepare for the worst.

DTE says they have to be ready for all scenarios, and they are still determining what to expect, including ice, rain, warmer temps, colder temps, and high winds. All of that looks problematic to them. They have all hands on deck, ready to go Wednesday.

The incident command center activated 200-plus repair teams, 1,500 workers ready, and 400 out-of-state crew members were sent, arriving Wednesday.

“If we get that combination of ice and high winds, we’re going to see a number of high winds, we’re going to see wires come down, and when that happens, what’s most important is that the public is aware and on the lookout for the wires and do everything they can to stay away from those wires, stay at least 25′ away,” said Matt Paul. “Look for anything those wires are in contact with, like metal fences or anything else. Don’t touch anything those wires are in contact with.”

They ask everyone to respect the yellow tape and stay behind it, so no one gets hurt.

If you see trouble, please call DTE or report it online.

More: ‘Travel could be nearly impossible’: Ice storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit

