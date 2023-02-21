Morning 4: Mid-week winter storm could bring ice, rain, snow to Metro Detroit -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons disses Detroit, Lions in tweet, gets clowned

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who voluntarily chose to play college football for James Franklin, dissed the city of Detroit (and the Lions) in a tweet about a free agency rumor.

Parsons responded to a tweet from JPAFootball, an account that aggregates NFL rumors and news. The tweet was about Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trying to recruit safety Jalen Ramsey to leave the Los Angeles Rams for the Lions.

Read the report here.

Michigan man shot at sandhill cranes from bedroom window, DNR says

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Schoolcraft man recorded himself on video shooting at sandhill cranes from a bedroom window.

The video shows the man in a second-story bedroom window with a .22 caliber rifle, according to the DNR. The man shot out of the window and across a public roadway into a farm field where there were hundreds of sandhill cranes.

Read more here.

Barricaded gunman situation comes to end in Grosse Pointe Shores

A barricaded situation that began Monday night in St. Clair Shores was resolved as of Tuesday morning.

See the report here.

Police warn of sextortion scam as some cases have turned deadly in Michigan

Local 4 is learning of more cases of a type of scam that’s come to be known as sextortion. The Wyandotte Police Department put out a warning Monday, Feb. 20, as some cases have turned fatal.

Learn more here.