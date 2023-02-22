Detroit police want help finding family of wandering 4-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 4-year-old boy who was found wandering around in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 4-year-old boy who was found wandering around in Detroit.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 12:30 p.m. in the 16700 block of Gilchrist Street when a man working on a house in the area saw the boy wandering around.

An unknown female pulled up to the area, exited a silver Chevy Trailblazer, dropped the little boy off, and fled the scene.

Officers were called to the location, picked up the 4-year-old, and took him to the 8th Precinct.

He is described as 3′0″ tall and weighs about 65 pounds. He could possibly go by the name of Jayden.

If anyone recognizes the child or has any information on who his parents or guardians are, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

