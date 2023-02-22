Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
John Honeycutt Jr., was last seen on Friday (Feb. 17) in the 4800 block of Ivanhoe Street in Detroit.
Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, black pants, and gray shoes..
His mother says he he suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
|John Honeycutt Jr.
|Details
|Age
|39
|Height
|5′9″
|Hair
|Bald with beard and mustache
|Weight
|170 -180 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.