Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

John Honeycutt Jr., was last seen on Friday (Feb. 17) in the 4800 block of Ivanhoe Street in Detroit.

His mother says he he suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

John Honeycutt Jr. Details Age 39 Height 5′9″ Hair Bald with beard and mustache Weight 170 -180 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

