Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man

John Honeycutt Jr. last seen on Feb. 17

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

John Honeycutt Jr., was last seen on Friday (Feb. 17) in the 4800 block of Ivanhoe Street in Detroit.

Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, black pants, and gray shoes..

His mother says he he suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

John Honeycutt Jr.Details
Age39
Height5′9″
HairBald with beard and mustache
Weight170 -180 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

