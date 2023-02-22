32º

Man walks up to Detroit home, pours accelerant, lights it on fire -- police release video

Police trying to identify man who lit fire

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Surveillance camera images of a man lighting a Detroit house on fire on Feb. 14, 2023. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A man was caught on video walking up to a Detroit house, pouring an accelerant along the front, and lighting it on fire.

Detroit police said the incident happened at 7:03 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 18500 block of Fleming Street.

Video shows a man in a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans walking up to the home with a brown paper bag containing a gas can.

Officials said the man poured an accelerant on the front of the home before lighting it on fire and fleeing on foot.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

A man was caught on video pouring an accelerant and lighting a fire outside a Detroit home.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the incident.

The front of the home was damaged by the fire, according to authorities.

Police are asking for help identifying the man in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

