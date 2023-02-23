Morning 4: Power outages surpass 485K in Metro Detroit following damaging winter storm -- and other news

Icicles hang from telephone poles and power lines after an ice storm in North Austin on Feb. 1, 2023.

DTE Energy officials: Ice, wind caused ‘extreme’ damage in Metro Detroit

Officials with DTE Energy held a news briefing early Thursday morning to provide an update on power restoration efforts as hundreds of thousands are in the dark following a winter storm.

Officials said Thursday morning that the ice accumulation in Metro Detroit is the thickest they’ve seen it in decades. That ice coats power lines, tree limbs and other equipment, adding a “tremendous weight” to all of it. In addition to the ice buildup, strong winds moved through the area Wednesday -- a combination that causes “extreme damage” in the area.

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: More than 485K in the dark

A messy winter storm moved through Metro Detroit on Wednesday and into Thursday, with snow, rain and ice left across the area. Strong winds also moved through the area, contributing to power outages in the region.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, more than 485,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.

What to do during a winter power outage and tips for staying warm

There are steps you can take to prepare for power outages during the winter and stay warm and safe. The state of Michigan has tips for preparing for a winter power outage, and what to do during one.

Volunteer Michigan firefighter killed by downed power line during ice storm

A volunteer firefighter was killed by a downed power line on Wednesday night during the ice storm in Lower Michigan.

