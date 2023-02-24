11-year-old Detroit girl missing since Wednesday night

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Arleyah Mullen was last seen on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. Willis Street in Detroit. Police said she left her home without permission and did not return.

She was wearing a black “Looney Tunes” hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and pink and white “Nike” shoes. She has black box braids and brown eyes, stands at 5′1″, and weighs 95 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.