WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Crews are working around the clock to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people in the dark, including those living in western Wayne County.

Trying to help save what’s in their refrigerators, the City of Dearborn held a drive-through with dry ice Thursday (Feb. 23) night and will do the same thing Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the city hall complex.

Heading west was where sparking wires were still an issue. The fire department is watching a situation in Westland where flames were burning near a house in the community.

“That’s the second (fire) one,” said Stanley Boguszewski. “Some were closer as it was huge sparks.”

Crews working tirelessly to restore power to thousands still without power in western Wayne County

While the ice has melted in western Wayne, the tree and limb damage was substantial. The cleanup will take days, and the storm itself was genuinely frightening.

“The trees were coming down through the ice,” said Joseph Batey. “It literally sounded like a waterfall. It (branches) started hitting my roof, and I thought my roof was caving in. So I grabbed my girl, and I hovered over here and just said, ‘Hold on,’ as I thought we were a goner.”