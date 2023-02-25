Southfield police want help finding voluntary missing 37-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing 37-year-old man.
Jonathan Morgan Harris walked away from his residence in Southfield on Friday, Feb. 24, at 12 a.m. and did not return.
He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.
|Jonathan Morgan Harris
|Details
|Age
|37
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|203 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Police say Harris suffers from PTSD and schizophrenia.
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.