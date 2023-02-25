25º

Southfield police want help finding voluntary missing 37-year-old man

Jonathan Morgan Harris last seen Feb. 24

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Southfield, Oakland County
Jonathan Morgan Harris, 37. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing 37-year-old man.

Jonathan Morgan Harris walked away from his residence in Southfield on Friday, Feb. 24, at 12 a.m. and did not return.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Jonathan Morgan HarrisDetails
Age37
Height5′6″
HairBlack
Weight203 pounds
EyesBrown

Police say Harris suffers from PTSD and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

