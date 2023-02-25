Southfield police want help finding voluntary missing 37-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing 37-year-old man.

Jonathan Morgan Harris walked away from his residence in Southfield on Friday, Feb. 24, at 12 a.m. and did not return.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Jonathan Morgan Harris Details Age 37 Height 5′6″ Hair Black Weight 203 pounds Eyes Brown

Police say Harris suffers from PTSD and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

