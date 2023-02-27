33º

Oakland County man accidentally buys 2 identical lottery tickets, wins $240,000 with them

67-year-old man bought 2 Fantasy 5 tickets

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Oakland County, Michigan Lottery
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County man accidentally bought two identical lottery tickets and ended up winning more than $240,000 as a result.

A 67-year-old man said he bought tickets online for the Feb. 6 Fantasy 5 drawing. Those tickets matched the winning numbers drawn that night: 04-10-12-20-30.

The man won two prizes of $120,169.

“Every week I purchase a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with the same set of numbers I have been playing for four years,” he said. “I was going out of town, so I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased, and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior.

“I logged into my lottery account after the drawing to check my tickets, and I couldn’t believe it when I saw a $240,338 prize pending. When I realized that I had won on one of the drawings both tickets covered to win $120,169 on each, I couldn’t help but laugh.”

He visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize and chose to remain anonymous. He plans to use the winnings for his son’s education and save the rest.

