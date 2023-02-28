Morning 4: Supreme Court hearing arguments on student loan forgiveness today -- and more news

FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court is off to a historically slow start in failing to resolve any cases in which it has heard arguments since early October. By this point, more than three months after the start of the court's term, the justices had until now always decided at least one case, and usually a handful. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Student loan forgiveness gets its day in court: What to know

The Supreme Court is meeting Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. At stake: forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. Nearly half of those people could have their federal student debt wiped out entirely.

Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness, and 16 million applications have been approved. However, because of court rulings, all the relief is on hold. The Education Department stopped taking applications in November because of legal challenges to the plan.

Learn more here.

Residents asked to cover toilets with Saran Wrap in Hazel Park

Officials in one Metro Detroit community posed an unusual request as they asked residents to cover their toilets with Saran Wrap.

See the report here.

Whimsical Ferndale restaurant, music venue Otus Supply closes abruptly, permanently

The doors to the impressive and intriguing Otus Supply, a popular restaurant and live music venue in Downtown Ferndale, have permanently closed with hardly any notice.

The restaurant announced Monday afternoon that the doors to its “wonderful, beautiful establishment” would be closing for good, effectively immediately.

Read more here.

$35 credit offered to customers without power for more than 96 hours in Metro Detroit

On Monday night, more than 48,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power after last week’s winter storm. And although that number continues to fall, the patience is wearing thin for many.

See more here.