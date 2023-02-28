Police ask for help locating missing 66-year-old Sterling Heights man last seen in October

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for a Sterling Heights man who was reported missing last month but was last seen in October.

Officials say, William Anthony Roberts, 66, was last seen in Sterling Heights in October 2022. Roberts, who also went by “Tom,” was known to frequent Pontiac, police say.

A missing persons report was filed for Roberts on Jan. 27.

It is unknown what Roberts was last wearing and what his vehicle looks like.

Details William Anthony Roberts Age 66 Height 6′11″ Weight 220 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2811.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage