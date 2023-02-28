38º

Police ask for help locating missing 66-year-old Sterling Heights man last seen in October

Roberts was last seen in October

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Sterling Heights, Pontiac, Macomb County, Oakland County
William Anthony Roberts (Sterling Heights Police)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for a Sterling Heights man who was reported missing last month but was last seen in October.

Officials say, William Anthony Roberts, 66, was last seen in Sterling Heights in October 2022. Roberts, who also went by “Tom,” was known to frequent Pontiac, police say.

A missing persons report was filed for Roberts on Jan. 27.

It is unknown what Roberts was last wearing and what his vehicle looks like.

DetailsWilliam Anthony Roberts
Age66
Height6′11″
Weight220 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Anyone with information should contact Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2811.

