Police seek person linked to stolen ‘Edible Arrangements’ van on Detroit’s west side

Man was seen inside the vehicle several days after the incident

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to a stolen vehicle on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Saturday (Feb. 19) at 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of west 8 Mile Road, where the unknown suspect stole an ‘Edible Arrangements’ van described as a black and red 2016 Nissan Nv200.

The person was seen inside the vehicle several days after the incident.

The vehicle was recovered Friday (Feb. 24) in the 8100 block of west Fort Street.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596- 2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

