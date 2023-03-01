49º

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 82-year-old man who failed to return home

Ciuma was last seen on Feb. 13

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
David Ciuma (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who failed to return home.

According to Detroit police, David Ciuma left his house on the 16000 block of Eastburn Street on Feb. 13.

Officials say that the 82-year-old was last seen wearing a black hat, gray blazer, white shirt, green pants and brown dress shoes.

DetailsDavid Ciuma
Age82
Height5′7″
Weight160 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBald

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5901.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter