Detroit police looking for missing 82-year-old man who failed to return home

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who failed to return home.

According to Detroit police, David Ciuma left his house on the 16000 block of Eastburn Street on Feb. 13.

Officials say that the 82-year-old was last seen wearing a black hat, gray blazer, white shirt, green pants and brown dress shoes.

Details David Ciuma Age 82 Height 5′7″ Weight 160 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Bald

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 9th precinct at 313-596-5901.

